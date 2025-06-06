Analysts have named the main target of Russia's summer offensive
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Analysts have named the main target of Russia's summer offensive

What to expect from Russia during a new offensive
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

Most Western analysts believe that the Russian army's summer offensive against Ukraine has already begun. However, dictator Vladimir Putin does not have enough forces to try to capture Sumy or Kharkiv. That is why he will most likely focus on another goal.

Points of attention

  • Journalists highlight Russia's winter preparations and anticipate new breakthrough attempts despite slim chances.
  • Approximately 125,000 Russian soldiers are clustered along Sumy and Kharkiv borders, indicating a tense situation.

What to expect from Russia during a new offensive

A statement on this matter was made by Ben Barry, an employee of the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

According to the latter, summer foliage provides better cover for advancing troops, which is why the enemy is trying to break through now.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that during the winter, the aggressor country actively strengthened its personnel, eliminated technical shortcomings, and improved tactics.

It's just that now it will do everything possible for a new breakthrough, although the chances in Russia are extremely small.

The latest data indicates that about 125,000 Russian soldiers are concentrated along the borders of Sumy and Kharkiv. Moreover, the invaders have already managed to capture several villages.

However, the Kremlin knows that taking Sumy or Kharkiv is currently an unrealistic goal.

Russia does not have enough forces on these fronts to launch serious offensives on major cities. Instead, these operations could be aimed at distracting Ukrainian forces from their main objective: Donetsk, analysts say.

