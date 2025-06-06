Ukraine hits 2 more Russian military airfields

During the night of June 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched powerful strikes on Russian airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions - places where Russian aircraft are concentrated, and on other important military facilities.

What is known about Ukraine's new successful strikes?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers struck a preemptive strike.

On the eve of the large-scale Russian shelling, they attacked enemy airfields and other important military facilities.

On the night of June 6, a successful strike was carried out on the Engels airfield in the Saratov region, a place of concentration of enemy aircraft left after the operation of the Security Service of Ukraine. The Diaghilev airfield in the Ryazan region, where air tankers and escort fighters are based, which are used to provide missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, was also hit. In addition, enemy strategic bombers take off from Diaghilev. Share

Moreover, it is indicated that in the Saratov region, numerous hits were recorded on at least three tanks with fuel and lubricants — large-scale fires broke out. There were also dozens of explosions in the area of the targets.

Diaghilev airfield hit by Ukraine again — fire is burning there. The consequences of the attack are being clarified

The defeat of the logistics point of the 30th motorized rifle regiment of the 72nd motorized rifle division of the Russian army in the area of the settlement of Kulbaky, Kursk region, was recorded. Share

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Defense Forces participated in new successful attacks on enemy targets in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.