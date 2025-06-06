During the night of June 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched powerful strikes on Russian airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions - places where Russian aircraft are concentrated, and on other important military facilities.
Points of attention
- The attacks led to large-scale fires, explosions, and significant damage to enemy tanks, indicating the effective execution of the Ukrainian military operation.
- The cooperation between different components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces contributed to the success of the strikes on enemy targets, showcasing the strength and coordination within the Ukrainian military.
What is known about Ukraine's new successful strikes?
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers struck a preemptive strike.
On the eve of the large-scale Russian shelling, they attacked enemy airfields and other important military facilities.
Moreover, it is indicated that in the Saratov region, numerous hits were recorded on at least three tanks with fuel and lubricants — large-scale fires broke out. There were also dozens of explosions in the area of the targets.
Diaghilev airfield hit by Ukraine again — fire is burning there. The consequences of the attack are being clarified
Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Defense Forces participated in new successful attacks on enemy targets in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
