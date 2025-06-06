Air defense forces neutralized 406 air targets during the Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details of the new air battle with Russia
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of June 5 and 6, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with 452 air attack vehicles. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were destroyed.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data indicated the successful interception of enemy Shahed UAVs, Iskander missiles, and cruise missiles, highlighting the effectiveness of Ukraine's defense capabilities.
  • The aftermath of the battle saw downed debris falling in multiple locations, emphasizing the wide-reaching impact of the conflict on the region.

This time the enemy carried out an air attack:

  • 407 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea;

  • 6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk and Voronezh regions — Russian Federation;

  • 36 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS/Tu-160MS strategic aviation aircraft from the airspace of the Saratov region, over the Caspian Sea;

  • 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Dzhankoy region of the Crimean Autonomous Republic;

  • 1 Kh-31P anti-radar missile from a tactical aircraft over the Black Sea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses had neutralized 406 enemy air attack vehicles throughout the country:

  • 199 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) were shot down by fire, 169 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

  • 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, two more did not reach their targets (lost in location);

  • 30 X-101 cruise missiles;

  • 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

It is also indicated that Russian air attack vehicles were hit in 13 locations, and downed debris fell in 19 locations.

