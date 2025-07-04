Large-scale "bavovna" in Russia. What targets did Ukraine attack?

On the night of July 4, the Russian authorities began to sound the alarm due to a massive attack by Ukrainian drones on several settlements in the Rostov region and the Sergiev Posad district near Moscow. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported that the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant in the Rostov region came under attack.
Points of attention
- The attack signifies an escalation in tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with implications for ongoing conflicts and military strategies in the region.
- The aftermath of the drone attack includes damage to infrastructure, residential buildings, and evacuation of residents, raising concerns about further escalations.
"Bavovna" in Russia on July 4th — what is known
The first to make a statement on this issue was the acting governor of the Rostov region, Yuriy Slyusar.
He officially confirmed that Ukrainian drones attacked several cities in the Rostov region at once.
In the city of Azov, several cars were allegedly damaged and windows in residential buildings were broken, and debris from one of the UAVs allegedly fell on the local stadium.
In addition, the Russian authorities are announcing a UAV attack in the Sergiev Posad district near Moscow.
The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported that the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant was attacked in the Rostov Region.
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that last night, air defense allegedly destroyed and intercepted 48 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles:
▪️ 26 — over the territory of Rostov region,
▪️ 12 — over the territory of the Kursk region,
▪️ 6 — over the territory of the Belgorod region,
▪️ 3 — over the territory of the Oryol region,
▪️ 1 — over the territory of the Lipetsk region.
