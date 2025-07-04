Large-scale "bavovna" in Russia. What targets did Ukraine attack?

On the night of July 4, the Russian authorities began to sound the alarm due to a massive attack by Ukrainian drones on several settlements in the Rostov region and the Sergiev Posad district near Moscow. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported that the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant in the Rostov region came under attack.

"Bavovna" in Russia on July 4th — what is known

The first to make a statement on this issue was the acting governor of the Rostov region, Yuriy Slyusar.

He officially confirmed that Ukrainian drones attacked several cities in the Rostov region at once.

In the city of Azov, several cars were allegedly damaged and windows in residential buildings were broken, and debris from one of the UAVs allegedly fell on the local stadium.

In the village of Dolotynka, Russian authorities say a drone allegedly destroyed an apartment building. Officials say 20 residents were evacuated from the damaged building. Share

In addition, the Russian authorities are announcing a UAV attack in the Sergiev Posad district near Moscow.

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported that the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant was attacked in the Rostov Region.

This enterprise produces critically important components for the Russian army: sights, rangefinders, thermal imagers, and fire control systems for tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, ships, and even aircraft. It is here that the "eyes" for Russian armored vehicles are assembled, wrote Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council. Share

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that last night, air defense allegedly destroyed and intercepted 48 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles:

▪️ 26 — over the territory of Rostov region,

▪️ 12 — over the territory of the Kursk region,

▪️ 6 — over the territory of the Belgorod region,

▪️ 3 — over the territory of the Oryol region,

▪️ 1 — over the territory of the Lipetsk region.