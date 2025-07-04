Russian attack on Kyiv — many civilians injured

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announced on the morning of July 4 that this time the capital of Ukraine — Kyiv — was the main target of the Russian occupiers' attack. In total, during the night of July 3-4, the enemy used 550 air attack vehicles.
Points of attention
- The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, provided updates on the situation, highlighting the ongoing threat of enemy UAVs entering the capital.
- As of now, there are 23 reported victims of the attack, with 14 of them hospitalized and receiving medical care, while others were attended to on the spot.
What is known about the situation in Kyiv?
At around 9:30 p.m., the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported that air defense forces were operating on the left bank of the city.
At 10:41 p.m., wreckage of a UAV was discovered near an educational institution and several residential buildings in the Dnipro district. Emergency services immediately arrived on the scene.
In Solomyanske, debris was recorded falling on non-residential buildings. And also on the territory of a garage cooperative. There was a fire there. In addition, warehouses were burning there, and there was a fire in an administrative building.
In the Darnytsia district, debris fell in several places in an open area.
In the Shevchenko district, debris damaged an 8-story residential building.
