Russian attack on Kyiv — many civilians injured

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announced on the morning of July 4 that this time the capital of Ukraine — Kyiv — was the main target of the Russian occupiers' attack. In total, during the night of July 3-4, the enemy used 550 air attack vehicles.

What is known about the situation in Kyiv?

At around 9:30 p.m., the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported that air defense forces were operating on the left bank of the city.

"Enemy UAVs are still entering the capital. Stay in cover!" he wrote. Share

At 10:41 p.m., wreckage of a UAV was discovered near an educational institution and several residential buildings in the Dnipro district. Emergency services immediately arrived on the scene.

In Solomyanske, debris was recorded falling on non-residential buildings. And also on the territory of a garage cooperative. There was a fire there. In addition, warehouses were burning there, and there was a fire in an administrative building.

In the Svyatoshynskyi district, debris from an enemy UAV fell into the territory of warehouses, causing a fire. Debris also fell into the courtyard of a 16-story residential building, cars are burning. A fire broke out in the private sector as a result of debris falling. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

In the Darnytsia district, debris fell in several places in an open area.

In the Shevchenko district, debris damaged an 8-story residential building.