Russian attack on Kyiv — many civilians injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian attack on Kyiv — many civilians injured

Vitaliy Klitschko
What is known about the situation in Kyiv?
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announced on the morning of July 4 that this time the capital of Ukraine — Kyiv — was the main target of the Russian occupiers' attack. In total, during the night of July 3-4, the enemy used 550 air attack vehicles.

Points of attention

  • The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, provided updates on the situation, highlighting the ongoing threat of enemy UAVs entering the capital.
  • As of now, there are 23 reported victims of the attack, with 14 of them hospitalized and receiving medical care, while others were attended to on the spot.

What is known about the situation in Kyiv?

At around 9:30 p.m., the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported that air defense forces were operating on the left bank of the city.

"Enemy UAVs are still entering the capital. Stay in cover!" he wrote.

At 10:41 p.m., wreckage of a UAV was discovered near an educational institution and several residential buildings in the Dnipro district. Emergency services immediately arrived on the scene.

In Solomyanske, debris was recorded falling on non-residential buildings. And also on the territory of a garage cooperative. There was a fire there. In addition, warehouses were burning there, and there was a fire in an administrative building.

In the Svyatoshynskyi district, debris from an enemy UAV fell into the territory of warehouses, causing a fire. Debris also fell into the courtyard of a 16-story residential building, cars are burning. A fire broke out in the private sector as a result of debris falling.

Vitaliy Klitschko

Vitaliy Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv

In the Darnytsia district, debris fell in several places in an open area.

In the Shevchenko district, debris damaged an 8-story residential building.

At this time, according to doctors, there are 23 victims of the enemy attack on the capital. 14 of them were hospitalized. The others were provided with outpatient care or on the spot, — Klitschko said.

Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
