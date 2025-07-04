The air battle between Russia and Ukraine — how the air defense worked out

A new large-scale air attack by Russian invaders on Ukraine began at 6:00 PM on July 3 and lasted all night and into the morning of July 4. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that this time the enemy used 550 air attack vehicles.

The Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine on July 3-4 was carried out by:

539 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation (over 330 of them — "Shaheeds");

1 Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile from the airspace of the Lipetsk region — the Russian Federation;

6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Bryansk region — Russian Federation;

4 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Kursk, Voronezh region — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that the main direction of the attack is the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv!

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses neutralized 478 enemy air attack vehicles, 270 were shot down by fire weapons, and 208 were lost in location:

268 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) were shot down by fire, 208 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles.