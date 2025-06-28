Russia may return to SWIFT — Democrats urgently appeal to Trump

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant recently unexpectedly suggested that aggressor Russia could be brought back into the international SWIFT bank payments network. This statement prompted Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of the Senate Finance Committee and his colleagues to take decisive action.
Points of attention
- The Democrats' appeal emphasizes the importance of preventing Russia's reentry into SWIFT and enhancing enforcement of existing sanctions to deter further aggression.
- The letter serves as a call to action for Trump administration to clarify their stance on Russia sanctions and outline additional measures to support Ukraine in the post-war period.
Democrats fear Russia's return to SWIFT
As journalists learned, Ron Wyden has written to US President Donald Trump and his administration to ensure compliance with sanctions against Russia.
The letter with demands from the Democrat was received by the Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessant.
In addition, it is indicated that the senator wants to hear from the minister how the agreement between Washington and Kyiv on the extraction of key minerals and the investment agreement will help increase Ukraine's post-war security, and whether they will benefit any entity or country that has assisted Russia in its military operations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-