US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant recently unexpectedly suggested that aggressor Russia could be brought back into the international SWIFT bank payments network. This statement prompted Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of the Senate Finance Committee and his colleagues to take decisive action.

Democrats fear Russia's return to SWIFT

As journalists learned, Ron Wyden has written to US President Donald Trump and his administration to ensure compliance with sanctions against Russia.

The letter with demands from the Democrat was received by the Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessant.

In addition, it is indicated that the senator wants to hear from the minister how the agreement between Washington and Kyiv on the extraction of key minerals and the investment agreement will help increase Ukraine's post-war security, and whether they will benefit any entity or country that has assisted Russia in its military operations.