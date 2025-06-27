Trump scared Europe with his unexpected decision on Ukraine

As Bloomberg has learned, European leaders are now wary of contracts with American arms manufacturers after US President Donald Trump effectively "betrayed" Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Europe no longer trusts Trump

European leaders faced several serious problems at once.

They realized that they must strengthen their security in light of recent events, including the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, but this is difficult to do without US help.

Allies are increasingly questioning whether to rely on American weapons given Trump's unpredictable policies. His harsh rhetoric about NATO, public flirtations with Russia and a temporary suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine have caused panic among Alliance partners. Share

According to media reports, the US president's recent loud calls for Europe to purchase even more American weapons have also provoked additional tension.

Thus, Canadian leader Mark Carney made it clear that his country no longer wants to spend three-quarters of its defense budget on American equipment.

Moreover, it is indicated that Denmark has de facto recognized that purchasing weapons from the United States is a political vulnerability.