Trump wants to give Iran $30 billion for its nuclear program

As journalists have learned, US leader Donald Trump's team is actively discussing various scenarios for Iran's return to nuclear weapons negotiations, including a financial incentive to develop a civilian nuclear program.

Iran may receive large-scale aid from the US

According to media reports, representatives of the United States and Middle Eastern countries have been holding secret talks with the Iranians for the past two weeks, despite a significant escalation between Israel and Iran.

White House insiders say that several proposals have been made, but each of them involves a complete halt to Iran's uranium enrichment.

Despite this, at least one preliminary draft proposal contains several incentives for Tehran.

Among such incentives is an investment of $20-30 billion in a new Iranian nuclear program, which does not involve uranium enrichment and will be used for civilian purposes, the publication writes. Share

Another insider added that this money will not come directly from the States, but may come in the form of investment from Middle Eastern partners.