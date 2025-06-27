Trump wants to give Iran $30 billion for its nuclear program

As journalists have learned, US leader Donald Trump's team is actively discussing various scenarios for Iran's return to nuclear weapons negotiations, including a financial incentive to develop a civilian nuclear program.
Points of attention
- The proposed financial offer to Iran for its nuclear program is part of efforts to bring Iran back to the negotiating table for discussions on its nuclear capabilities.
- The $30 billion offer may involve investment from Middle Eastern partners, signaling a collaborative approach to resolving the Iran nuclear issue.
Iran may receive large-scale aid from the US
According to media reports, representatives of the United States and Middle Eastern countries have been holding secret talks with the Iranians for the past two weeks, despite a significant escalation between Israel and Iran.
White House insiders say that several proposals have been made, but each of them involves a complete halt to Iran's uranium enrichment.
Despite this, at least one preliminary draft proposal contains several incentives for Tehran.
Another insider added that this money will not come directly from the States, but may come in the form of investment from Middle Eastern partners.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-