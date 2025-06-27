Trump wants to give Iran $30 billion for its nuclear program
Trump wants to give Iran $30 billion for its nuclear program

Iran may receive large-scale aid from the US
Source:  CNN

As journalists have learned, US leader Donald Trump's team is actively discussing various scenarios for Iran's return to nuclear weapons negotiations, including a financial incentive to develop a civilian nuclear program.

Points of attention

  • The proposed financial offer to Iran for its nuclear program is part of efforts to bring Iran back to the negotiating table for discussions on its nuclear capabilities.
  • The $30 billion offer may involve investment from Middle Eastern partners, signaling a collaborative approach to resolving the Iran nuclear issue.

Iran may receive large-scale aid from the US

According to media reports, representatives of the United States and Middle Eastern countries have been holding secret talks with the Iranians for the past two weeks, despite a significant escalation between Israel and Iran.

White House insiders say that several proposals have been made, but each of them involves a complete halt to Iran's uranium enrichment.

Despite this, at least one preliminary draft proposal contains several incentives for Tehran.

Among such incentives is an investment of $20-30 billion in a new Iranian nuclear program, which does not involve uranium enrichment and will be used for civilian purposes, the publication writes.

Another insider added that this money will not come directly from the States, but may come in the form of investment from Middle Eastern partners.

Other incentives include the potential lifting of some sanctions against Iran and giving it access to $6 billion in foreign accounts frozen by US sanctions.

