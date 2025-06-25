Ukraine evacuated more than 30 Ukrainian citizens from Iran — details of the special operation

On June 24, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, evacuated 31 Ukrainian citizens from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Successful evacuation from Iran: details of the operation with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

This marked the end of a comprehensive evacuation operation, which resulted in the evacuation of 164 Ukrainian citizens from Iran and Israel.

The operation in Iran took place in several stages. The Embassy of Ukraine in the Islamic Republic of Iran promptly informed Ukrainian citizens about the possibility of evacuation after the security situation deteriorated.

Evacuation from Iran

After gathering at the diplomatic mission, the group was transported by bus to the Iranian-Azerbaijani border. Then, they crossed the Araks River, which separates the two countries, on foot with their children and suitcases.

The customs of Iran and Azerbaijan are separated by a bridge — a river that flows into the Caspian Sea. It is for trucks. We walked with children and suitcases to passport control and waited for several hours. After all, Iran, a closed country, does not let its citizens out anywhere, and is very reluctant to let others out, — says Natalya. Share

After passing customs procedures, the Ukrainians were met by the Azerbaijani side. Thanks to the comprehensive assistance of the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as in coordination with the Republic of Moldova, further air transit to Chisinau was ensured.

From there, take a bus to Kyiv.

Evacuation from Iran