The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and the DIU evacuated 176 people from Israel

The DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, conducted an operation on June 22 to evacuate 176 people from the State of Israel, including 133 citizens of Ukraine.

On the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on June 22, the State Emergency Service, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, conducted a successful operation to evacuate civilians from the territory of the State of Israel, where the security situation continues to worsen.

As a result of the special operation, 176 people were evacuated. Among them are 133 citizens of Ukraine, as well as citizens of Moldova, Latvia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, and the United States.

The plane with passengers successfully landed in the territory of the Republic of Moldova. From there, the citizens of Ukraine will continue their journey home.

This operation was part of a broader effort to return Ukrainian citizens due to the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East.

Thanks to the efforts of the State Emergency Service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the support of international partners, it is possible to successfully evacuate Ukrainian citizens who wish to leave for safer regions or return to their homeland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to the official representatives of Moldova for their assistance in carrying out the evacuation and recalled that, in close cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and international partners, they had previously successfully evacuated Ukrainians from Syria and Lebanon.