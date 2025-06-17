The DIU revealed the hybrid influence of the Russian Orthodox Church in Africa — why does Russia do this
The DIU revealed the hybrid influence of the Russian Orthodox Church in Africa — why does Russia do this

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
the Russian Orthodox Church
The Kremlin authorities are actively using the Russian Orthodox Church as a tool of hybrid influence on the African continent. Under the guise of a “spiritual mission,” the ROC is forming pro-Russian networks to promote narratives beneficial to the Kremlin.

Points of attention

  • Kremlin authorities utilize the Russian Orthodox Church as a key tool for hybrid influence in Africa.
  • The creation of the Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa and the transfer of priests under Moscow jurisdiction highlight Russia's response to geopolitical shifts.
  • The ROC is actively building churches and implementing educational initiatives in Africa to secure support for Moscow's narratives.

Russia “exports” the Russian Orthodox Church to Africa

One of the key elements of influence was the Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa, an organization created by the Russian Orthodox Church in December 2021 in response to the recognition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine by Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria.

This was reported by GUR representative Andriy Yusov.

After that, the Russian Orthodox Church initiated the “transition” of priests in a number of African countries under Moscow’s jurisdiction, calling it “protection against a schism in the church.” In response, the Alexandrian Orthodox Church officially called the Russians’ actions an invasion of its canonical territory.

Andriy Yusov

Andriy Yusov

GUR representative

In particular, the ROC is building churches in Africa and implementing educational initiatives to build trust among the local population in Moscow's narratives.

The aggressor state is actively exporting not only weapons but also “Orthodoxy” to Africa. The church is being used as a tool of influence and undermining legitimate church structures. This is another element of Russia's hybrid expansion.

