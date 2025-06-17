The Kremlin authorities are actively using the Russian Orthodox Church as a tool of hybrid influence on the African continent. Under the guise of a “spiritual mission,” the ROC is forming pro-Russian networks to promote narratives beneficial to the Kremlin.
Points of attention
- Kremlin authorities utilize the Russian Orthodox Church as a key tool for hybrid influence in Africa.
- The creation of the Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa and the transfer of priests under Moscow jurisdiction highlight Russia's response to geopolitical shifts.
- The ROC is actively building churches and implementing educational initiatives in Africa to secure support for Moscow's narratives.
Russia “exports” the Russian Orthodox Church to Africa
One of the key elements of influence was the Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa, an organization created by the Russian Orthodox Church in December 2021 in response to the recognition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine by Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria.
This was reported by GUR representative Andriy Yusov.
In particular, the ROC is building churches in Africa and implementing educational initiatives to build trust among the local population in Moscow's narratives.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-