Iran suspends cooperation with the IAEA — what does this threaten the world with
Iran suspends cooperation with the IAEA — what does this threaten the world with

IAEA
Source:  online.ua

On June 25, the Iranian parliament overwhelmingly approved the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Points of attention

  • Iran's decision to suspend cooperation with the IAEA could escalate tensions in international relations and worsen the global nuclear situation.
  • The Iranian parliament demands guarantees of professional conduct from the IAEA before resuming cooperation, highlighting the importance of trust and transparency in nuclear affairs.

Iran has severed cooperation with the IAEA

During the consideration of the general plan requiring the government to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, 221 parliamentarians voted in favor of the decision.

There was not a single "against" vote.

Earlier, Iran's parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy approved the general provisions of a bill aimed at suspending Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, the plan was approved by committee members after reviewing the details at a meeting held on June 23.

The bill would require the government to suspend cooperation with the IAEA until Tehran receives real guarantees of the agency's professional conduct.

The spokesman said that under the plan, Iran may not cooperate with installing cameras at its nuclear facilities, conducting inspections, allowing inspectors access or submitting reports to the Agency until the security of all nuclear facilities is guaranteed.

The Iranian side stated that this decision was made after the US launched strikes on several Iranian nuclear facilities. This violated international law, including the UN Charter.

Recall that on the night of June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, carrying out preemptive strikes on its nuclear and military facilities.

Donald Trump later told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US would consider striking Iran's underground nuclear facility at Fordow if necessary to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

On the night of June 22, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced airstrikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran. According to him, the US military struck facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete and final 12-hour ceasefire, which he said had already begun on the morning of June 24.

How is the situation developing between Iran and Israel?

