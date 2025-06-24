Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran
Donald Trump
How is the situation developing between Iran and Israel?
US President Donald Trump has announced that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which he announced hours earlier, has come into effect. Official Tel Aviv confirmed that it has already agreed to the US president's proposal, but Tehran has not yet commented on the latest developments.

Points of attention

  • Iran's missile strike on a US base in Qatar was followed by a warning and subsequent demand for ceasefire after military response to 'US aggression'.
  • The situation in the Middle East remains fragile as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel unfolds, underlining the importance of diplomatic interventions and peace negotiations.

The truce has already taken effect. Please do not violate it!

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

What is important to understand is that a few hours before this statement, the American leader announced an agreement between Tel Aviv and Tehran to completely cease fire to finally end the 12-day war.

The head of the White House assures that both countries approached him almost simultaneously with a proposal for peace between the two countries.

As journalists learned, Trump and members of his team were working extremely hard behind the scenes, trying to conclude a peace agreement to end the war in the Middle East.

This came hours after Iran launched a missile strike on a US base in Qatar. Trump thanked Iran for providing early warning of the planned attack, which resulted in no casualties.

Official Tehran claims that after the country's military response to "US aggression," the enemy was demanded to cease fire.

