Pentagon announces destruction of Iran's nuclear program
Читати українською
Source:  AP

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth summed up the results of large-scale US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. According to him, the United States was able to completely destroy Iran's nuclear program.

  • President Trump's leadership and commitment to peace through strength were credited for the operation's success, which was not directed against Iranian forces or people.
  • A total of 14 bombs were dropped by American bombers to destroy bunkers in Iran, highlighting the thoroughness of the operation.

How the US assesses the consequences of its attacks on Iran

According to the head of the Pentagon, the United States was able to achieve "stunning success" during the special operation "Midnight Hammer."

As is known, the American military launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities — in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

We destroyed Iran's nuclear program, but it is worth noting that the operation was not directed against Iranian forces or the Iranian people... Thanks to President Trump's bold and visionary leadership and his commitment to peace through strength, Iran's nuclear ambitions were destroyed.

As Pete Hegset noted, B-2 bombers and submarines with Tomahawk cruise missiles were involved in this special operation.

An important stage was the attack on underground facilities in Fordow and Isfahan, which required high-precision guidance and significant reconnaissance efforts.

The Pentagon chief also stressed that the American strikes on Iran contained elements of "disorientation."

What is important to understand is that in total, American bombers dropped 14 bombs to destroy bunkers in Iran.

