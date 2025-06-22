US Senate makes urgent appeal to Trump after strikes on Iran

Democratic leader in the US Senate Chuck Schumer publicly demanded explanations from US leader Donald Trump after he ordered US strikes on Iran.
Points of attention
- The senator warns of the increased danger of a wider, longer, and more destructive war due to recent events, urging for strength, determination, and a clear strategy.
- Schumer highlights the need for bipartisan support in confronting Iran's alleged campaign of terror, nuclear ambitions, and regional aggression to maintain American safety and security.
Democrats don't understand what's happening
According to Schumer, Trump must clearly explain to the American people and Congress what "actions were taken tonight, as well as their consequences for the safety of Americans."
He also emphasized that the US authorities must ensure compliance with the War Powers Act.
Amid recent events, he called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to immediately bring it to a vote.
In his opinion, in order to confront "Iran's brutal campaign of terror, nuclear ambitions, and regional aggression," strength, determination, and a clear strategy are needed.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-