US Senate makes urgent appeal to Trump after strikes on Iran
Democrats don't understand what's happening
Source:  CNN

Democratic leader in the US Senate Chuck Schumer publicly demanded explanations from US leader Donald Trump after he ordered US strikes on Iran.

  • The senator warns of the increased danger of a wider, longer, and more destructive war due to recent events, urging for strength, determination, and a clear strategy.
  • Schumer highlights the need for bipartisan support in confronting Iran's alleged campaign of terror, nuclear ambitions, and regional aggression to maintain American safety and security.

According to Schumer, Trump must clearly explain to the American people and Congress what "actions were taken tonight, as well as their consequences for the safety of Americans."

No president should be able to single-handedly drag the country into something as serious as war based solely on impulsive threats without any strategy.

Chuck Schumer

Chuck Schumer

Democratic leader in the US Senate

He also emphasized that the US authorities must ensure compliance with the War Powers Act.

Amid recent events, he called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to immediately bring it to a vote.

"I will vote for it and I urge all senators from both parties to do the same," added Chuck Schumer.

In his opinion, in order to confront "Iran's brutal campaign of terror, nuclear ambitions, and regional aggression," strength, determination, and a clear strategy are needed.

The danger of a wider, longer, and more destructive war has now increased significantly, the senator warned.

