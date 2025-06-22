US Senate makes urgent appeal to Trump after strikes on Iran

Democratic leader in the US Senate Chuck Schumer publicly demanded explanations from US leader Donald Trump after he ordered US strikes on Iran.

Democrats don't understand what's happening

According to Schumer, Trump must clearly explain to the American people and Congress what "actions were taken tonight, as well as their consequences for the safety of Americans."

No president should be able to single-handedly drag the country into something as serious as war based solely on impulsive threats without any strategy. Chuck Schumer Democratic leader in the US Senate

He also emphasized that the US authorities must ensure compliance with the War Powers Act.

Amid recent events, he called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to immediately bring it to a vote.

"I will vote for it and I urge all senators from both parties to do the same," added Chuck Schumer. Share

In his opinion, in order to confront "Iran's brutal campaign of terror, nuclear ambitions, and regional aggression," strength, determination, and a clear strategy are needed.