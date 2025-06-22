Large-scale US attack on Iran — what is known so far
Category
World
Publication date

Large-scale US attack on Iran — what is known so far

Donald Trump
Trump ordered an attack on Iran
Читати українською

On the night of June 22, the United States Air Force carried out powerful strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the most protected facility at Fordow. This was ordered by US leader Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • Reports indicate that the US dropped six GBU-57 bombs on the Fordow nuclear facility, with all crews safely returning after the mission.
  • This event underscores the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, raising concerns about the potential consequences and further developments in the region.

Trump ordered an attack on Iran

We have successfully completed the attack on three nuclear sites in Iran — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. All aircraft are currently outside Iranian airspace.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to the American leader, the entire stockpile of bombs was dropped on Iran's main nuclear facility, Fordow.

In addition, it is indicated that all crews returned home safely.

What is important to understand is that Fordow is Iran's most secure nuclear complex, located deep underground.

As the Pentagon told reporters, it was struck by B-2 strategic bombers. It is possible that they used special ammunition capable of penetrating this type of fortification.

Fox News claims that the US dropped six GBU-57 bombs on the Fordow nuclear facility.

In addition, 30 Tomahawk missiles were launched from Ohio-class submarines at the nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel attacked Iran's largest nuclear center
The war in the Middle East continues to escalate
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has redeployed B-2 bombers towards Iran — what does this mean
B-2

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?