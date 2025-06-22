Large-scale US attack on Iran — what is known so far

On the night of June 22, the United States Air Force carried out powerful strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the most protected facility at Fordow. This was ordered by US leader Donald Trump.

Trump ordered an attack on Iran

We have successfully completed the attack on three nuclear sites in Iran — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. All aircraft are currently outside Iranian airspace. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the American leader, the entire stockpile of bombs was dropped on Iran's main nuclear facility, Fordow.

In addition, it is indicated that all crews returned home safely.

What is important to understand is that Fordow is Iran's most secure nuclear complex, located deep underground.

As the Pentagon told reporters, it was struck by B-2 strategic bombers. It is possible that they used special ammunition capable of penetrating this type of fortification.

Fox News claims that the US dropped six GBU-57 bombs on the Fordow nuclear facility.