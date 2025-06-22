Large-scale US attack on Iran — what is known so far

On the night of June 22, the United States Air Force carried out powerful strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the most protected facility at Fordow. This was ordered by US leader Donald Trump.
- Reports indicate that the US dropped six GBU-57 bombs on the Fordow nuclear facility, with all crews safely returning after the mission.
- This event underscores the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, raising concerns about the potential consequences and further developments in the region.
Trump ordered an attack on Iran
According to the American leader, the entire stockpile of bombs was dropped on Iran's main nuclear facility, Fordow.
In addition, it is indicated that all crews returned home safely.
What is important to understand is that Fordow is Iran's most secure nuclear complex, located deep underground.
As the Pentagon told reporters, it was struck by B-2 strategic bombers. It is possible that they used special ammunition capable of penetrating this type of fortification.
Fox News claims that the US dropped six GBU-57 bombs on the Fordow nuclear facility.
In addition, 30 Tomahawk missiles were launched from Ohio-class submarines at the nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan.
