Israel attacked Iran's largest nuclear center
Israel attacked Iran's largest nuclear center

The war in the Middle East continues to escalate
Source:  CNN

On the morning of June 21, Israeli aircraft struck Iran's largest nuclear research center in Isfahan province. This was reported not only by local authorities, but also by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

  • The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirms the significant damage to four buildings at the Isfahan site.
  • The conflict between Israel and Iran raises concerns about regional stability and the potential impact on global security.

The war in the Middle East continues to escalate

The Iranian authorities claim that this time the IDF attacked the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center.

What is important to understand is that this is the main target in the Iranian nuclear program.

As of June 21, there had been no leakage of hazardous materials. Despite this, residents were advised to avoid the impact area due to rescue operations.

Official Tehran claims that their air defenses partially intercepted the Israeli missiles, although some of them still hit their targets.

Most of the explosions were caused by air defense systems, but some were caused by enemy strikes, one Iranian official said.

What is important to understand is that in the first days of the war, the IDF had already struck the Isfahan nuclear center.

It was then that official Tel Aviv announced serious damage to the facility, but a representative of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran claims that the damage was minor.

The IAEA made a clear statement: four buildings on the site suffered critical damage.

