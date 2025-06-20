Watch: Iran launches missile attacks on Israeli cities
Category
World
Publication date

Watch: Iran launches missile attacks on Israeli cities

Haifa
Читати українською
Source:  Ynet

Iranian forces once again attacked Israel with missiles on June 20. The "arrival" was in the city of Haifa.

Points of attention

  • Iran launched missile attacks on Israeli cities including Haifa, leading to serious injuries.
  • Multiple cities such as Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Beersheba, and Ashkelon were also targeted in the ballistic strikes.
  • The aftermath photos depict thick smoke rising over the cities following the missile attacks.

Iran attacks Haifa with missiles

The publication, citing the Israeli national medical service MDA, reports that at least two people were seriously injured in the attack on Haifa.

This happened as a result of a direct ballistics hit.

Photos of the aftermath of the strike on Haifa are already being posted online. Thick smoke rose over the city after the attack.

There are also reports of rockets or their fragments falling not only in Haifa, but also in Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Beersheba, and Ashkelon.

Iran's missile attack on Israel

In total, Iran fired about 20 missiles at Israel.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Iran is scaring the world with a big war
Iran has begun to intimidate the world again
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel attacked dozens of military targets in Iran — what is known
Israel
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Iran launches missile attack on Israel, injuring about 40 people
Beersheba

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?