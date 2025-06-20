Watch: Iran launches missile attacks on Israeli cities

Iranian forces once again attacked Israel with missiles on June 20. The "arrival" was in the city of Haifa.
Points of attention
- Iran launched missile attacks on Israeli cities including Haifa, leading to serious injuries.
- Multiple cities such as Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Beersheba, and Ashkelon were also targeted in the ballistic strikes.
- The aftermath photos depict thick smoke rising over the cities following the missile attacks.
Iran attacks Haifa with missiles
The publication, citing the Israeli national medical service MDA, reports that at least two people were seriously injured in the attack on Haifa.
This happened as a result of a direct ballistics hit.
Photos of the aftermath of the strike on Haifa are already being posted online. Thick smoke rose over the city after the attack.
There are also reports of rockets or their fragments falling not only in Haifa, but also in Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Beersheba, and Ashkelon.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-