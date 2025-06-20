Watch: Iran launches missile attacks on Israeli cities

Iranian forces once again attacked Israel with missiles on June 20. The "arrival" was in the city of Haifa.

Iran attacks Haifa with missiles

The publication, citing the Israeli national medical service MDA, reports that at least two people were seriously injured in the attack on Haifa.

This happened as a result of a direct ballistics hit.

Photos of the aftermath of the strike on Haifa are already being posted online. Thick smoke rose over the city after the attack.

There are also reports of rockets or their fragments falling not only in Haifa, but also in Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Beersheba, and Ashkelon.

Iran's missile attack on Israel