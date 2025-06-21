The US has redeployed B-2 bombers towards Iran — what does this mean

The US Air Force is redeploying six B-2 bombers from Missouri to the island of Guam in the western Pacific Ocean on June 21.
Points of attention
- The redeployment of six B-2 bombers towards Iran indicates heightened tensions in the region and potential US preparations for military action.
- B-2 bombers are crucial carriers of the GBU-57 MOP super-heavy anti-bunker bomb, known as the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in the world.
- The target of possible strikes could be bunker-type facilities in Iran, particularly the nuclear facility in Fordow.
US redeploys B-2 bombers towards Iran
The Israelis reported in the morning that there were two planes, but in the afternoon (Kyiv time) Fox News journalists clarified that there were six planes.
The media clearly link this move to US preparations for possible strikes on bunker-type facilities in Iran, for which the Israeli combat aircraft lack the capabilities of their own. In particular, on Iran's nuclear facility in Fordow.
According to the OSINT project Aircraft Spots, the bombers departed from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri in two groups — MYTEE11 FLT and MYTEE21 FLT.
Aircraft of this type are currently the only carriers of the super-heavy anti-bunker bomb GBU-57 MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator), which is considered the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in the world.
