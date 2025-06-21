The US has redeployed B-2 bombers towards Iran — what does this mean

The US Air Force is redeploying six B-2 bombers from Missouri to the island of Guam in the western Pacific Ocean on June 21.

US redeploys B-2 bombers towards Iran

The Israelis reported in the morning that there were two planes, but in the afternoon (Kyiv time) Fox News journalists clarified that there were six planes.

The media clearly link this move to US preparations for possible strikes on bunker-type facilities in Iran, for which the Israeli combat aircraft lack the capabilities of their own. In particular, on Iran's nuclear facility in Fordow.

According to the OSINT project Aircraft Spots, the bombers departed from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri in two groups — MYTEE11 FLT and MYTEE21 FLT.

Aircraft of this type are currently the only carriers of the super-heavy anti-bunker bomb GBU-57 MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator), which is considered the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in the world.