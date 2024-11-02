The USA is transferring bombers to Europe — what is happening

Official Washington announced the transfer of American strategic bombers to Europe. What is important to understand is that they will take part in exercises with NATO allies and partners.

What is known about the new NATO exercises

The European Command of the US Armed Forces has already made an official statement on this matter.

According to the latest reports, the deployment will begin with US Air Force bombers flying a pre-planned flight through international airspace and with the appropriate diplomatic clearances.

In addition, it is emphasized that the crews of American bombers will train and operate together with NATO allies and partners for several weeks.

In this way, the White House wants to demonstrate the commitment of the American people to global security and stability.

As previously mentioned, 2 weeks ago, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization began its annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercise.

What is known about the upcoming major NATO artillery exercises

As journalists managed to find out, large-scale NATO artillery exercises should begin in Finnish Lapland already in November.

In addition, it is emphasized that they are part of the largest such training for NATO troops in several countries at once.

The exercises, called Lightning Strike-24, will take place in the Rovajärvi and Rovaniemi region from November 4 to 28. At this time, a harsh winter is already coming in the region, and daylight lasts only a few hours at the end of the month. Share

According to the latest data, about 3,600 military personnel will join these exercises, of which 1,250 are servicemen of other NATO allies, including the United States, Great Britain, Sweden, Estonia, Denmark, and the Czech Republic. Border guards and the Air Force will also take part in them.