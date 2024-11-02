The USA is transferring bombers to Europe — what is happening

Official Washington announced the transfer of American strategic bombers to Europe. What is important to understand is that they will take part in exercises with NATO allies and partners.
Points of attention
- American bomber crews will train and operate alongside allies.
- About 3,600 military personnel from 28 countries will join the new Dynamic Front-25 and Lightning Strike-24 exercises.
What is known about the new NATO exercises
The European Command of the US Armed Forces has already made an official statement on this matter.
According to the latest reports, the deployment will begin with US Air Force bombers flying a pre-planned flight through international airspace and with the appropriate diplomatic clearances.
In addition, it is emphasized that the crews of American bombers will train and operate together with NATO allies and partners for several weeks.
In this way, the White House wants to demonstrate the commitment of the American people to global security and stability.
As previously mentioned, 2 weeks ago, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization began its annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercise.
What is known about the upcoming major NATO artillery exercises
As journalists managed to find out, large-scale NATO artillery exercises should begin in Finnish Lapland already in November.
In addition, it is emphasized that they are part of the largest such training for NATO troops in several countries at once.
According to the latest data, about 3,600 military personnel will join these exercises, of which 1,250 are servicemen of other NATO allies, including the United States, Great Britain, Sweden, Estonia, Denmark, and the Czech Republic. Border guards and the Air Force will also take part in them.
These maneuvers are part of the Dynamic Front-25 exercises, which will also take place in Estonia, Denmark, Romania and Poland with the participation of a total of 28 countries.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-