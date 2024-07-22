The USA has deployed strategic bombers on the border with Ukraine. What is the reason

The United States has deployed two B-52 Stratofortress intercontinental strategic bombers to the 57th Mihail Kogelnicanu Air Force Base in Romania. They will take part in the operation Bomber Task Force Europe.

US bombers were deployed in Romania near the border with Ukraine

As noted , at the new location they will operate as part of the 20th Expeditionary Bombing Squadron of the US Air Force, and will also begin to interact with NATO forces.

During the arrival at Mihail Kogelnicanu Air Base, B-52 aircraft accompanied by fighter jets from Romania and Finland conducted a joint flight. As part of the deployment, they will operate as the 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron, integrating with NATO and other international partners to improve security in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.

Photo – www.eucom.mil

This is the first time that American strategic bombers operate in Romania.

In a climate of global instability, it is important to maintain sustainable long-range capabilities. This operation makes it possible to improve the tactics and interaction of our troops, said General James Hecker, commander of USAFE-AFAFRICA.

Photo – www.eucom.mil

The U.S. actively supports NATO allies through BTF missions, enabling USAFE-AFAFRICA to effectively deploy forces in Europe, creating strategic confidence and deterring potential adversaries.

We will work with allies on the eastern flank to ensure security and stability in the region, Hecker said.

The deployment of American strategic bombers demonstrates the readiness of the United States and NATO to coordinate and protect the North Atlantic Alliance.

US troops in Europe

Even before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States decided to transfer 3,000 of its troops to Europe.