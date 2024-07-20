The US has released classified information about its nuclear arsenal

The United States has released new declassified information about the American stockpile of nuclear weapons.

According to the US National Nuclear Security Agency, as of September 2023, the US arsenal had 3,748 nuclear warheads . That's down 88% from the peak (31,255) at the end of 1967 and down 83% from the level (22,217) at the end of 1989, when the Berlin Wall came down.

From 1994 to 2023, the United States dismantled 12,088 nuclear warheads. As of September 30, 2020, the United States has dismantled 405 nuclear warheads.

About 2,000 more nuclear warheads are currently decommissioned and awaiting dismantling.

The number of US non-strategic nuclear weapons has been reduced by more than 90% since September 30, 1991.

We will remind that this year the US and China resumed negotiations on nuclear weapons for the first time in five years.

According to two American delegates, representatives of Beijing said that they would not resort to threats to use nuclear weapons because of the situation around Taiwan.

The Chinese gave the assurances after their American counterparts expressed concern that Beijing could use or threaten to use nuclear weapons if it is defeated in the conflict over Taiwan. After all, as you know, Beijing considers the island as its territory.

In addition, it became known that the USA is developing a tougher strategy regarding nuclear weapons.