Turkey ready to mediate in US-Iran talks
Turkey ready to mediate in US-Iran talks

Turkey ready to mediate in US-Iran talks
Source:  Ukrinform

Iran and the US should return to technical talks and hold meetings at the level of leaders of the countries as soon as possible. Turkey will continue to provide support in the diplomatic process and is ready to mediate.

Points of attention

  • Turkey is ready to mediate in negotiations between the US and Iran.
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a quick return to technical talks between Iran and the United States.
  • Erdogan confirmed his country's readiness to provide support in the diplomatic process and act as a mediator.

Erdogan says he is ready to mediate between the US and Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi today in Istanbul.

Turkey is ready to play its role, including mediation. Diplomatic steps should be taken as soon as possible through technical talks and leadership meetings between Iran and the United States. Turkey will continue to support this process.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President of Turkey

Erdogan also stressed that the region would not be able to withstand another war and that the path to resolving the nuclear dispute lay through negotiations.

According to Western media, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi plans to arrive in Moscow on June 23 for talks with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

