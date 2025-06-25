Turkey ready to mediate in US-Iran talks

Iran and the US should return to technical talks and hold meetings at the level of leaders of the countries as soon as possible. Turkey will continue to provide support in the diplomatic process and is ready to mediate.
Points of attention
- Turkey is ready to mediate in negotiations between the US and Iran.
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a quick return to technical talks between Iran and the United States.
- Erdogan confirmed his country's readiness to provide support in the diplomatic process and act as a mediator.
Erdogan says he is ready to mediate between the US and Iran
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi today in Istanbul.
Erdogan also stressed that the region would not be able to withstand another war and that the path to resolving the nuclear dispute lay through negotiations.
