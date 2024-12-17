According to senior American officials, Turkey and the armed groups under its control are rapidly increasing their military presence along the border with Syria, likely preparing for a new large-scale military operation.
Points of attention
- Turkey and its armed groups are reportedly increasing their military presence along the Syrian border, hinting at a possible large-scale military operation.
- The Turkish military contingent near the border already consists of rebel fighters, commandos, and artillery, indicating serious intentions for escalation.
- Diplomatic negotiations between the US, Syrian Kurds, and Turkey have faced challenges, with potential catastrophic consequences and mass displacement of civilians if a Turkish offensive occurs.
- US position on Turkey's intervention in Syria has wavered, with past actions like troop withdrawals contributing to tensions and a humanitarian crisis in the region.
- International intervention may be necessary to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the event of a Turkish offensive in Syria, as tensions and risks of escalation rise.
What is known about Turkey's preparations for hostilities in Syria?
It is known that the Turkish military contingent near the border with Syria includes rebel fighters, Turkish commandos, and a large amount of artillery.
Turkish forces are stationed near the city of Ain el-Arab.
According to one American official, Turkey began increasing its military presence almost immediately after the overthrow of the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.
The official noted that Turkey's actions are very similar to the 2019 scenario.
On Monday, December 16, the representative of the Syrian Kurdish civil administration, Ilham Ahmed, appealed to the newly elected US President Donald Trump with a request to put pressure on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
What is known about the US position towards Turkey?
According to the publication's journalists, US-mediated ceasefire talks between Syrian Kurds and Turkish-backed rebels in Ain al-Arab have failed.
The journalists also emphasized that during his first presidential term, Trump partially withdrew American troops from northeastern Syria, which paved the way for a large-scale Turkish invasion.
Hundreds of thousands of Syrians were killed and displaced. The Republican administration later helped broker a ceasefire.
