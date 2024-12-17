According to senior American officials, Turkey and the armed groups under its control are rapidly increasing their military presence along the border with Syria, likely preparing for a new large-scale military operation.

What is known about Turkey's preparations for hostilities in Syria?

It is known that the Turkish military contingent near the border with Syria includes rebel fighters, Turkish commandos, and a large amount of artillery.

Turkish forces are stationed near the city of Ain el-Arab.

Turkish Army

According to one American official, Turkey began increasing its military presence almost immediately after the overthrow of the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

The official noted that Turkey's actions are very similar to the 2019 scenario.

On Monday, December 16, the representative of the Syrian Kurdish civil administration, Ilham Ahmed, appealed to the newly elected US President Donald Trump with a request to put pressure on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Turkey's goal is to establish de facto control over our land before you take office, forcing you to interact with them as the rulers of our territory. If Turkey continues its invasion, the consequences will be catastrophic," Ilham Ahmed states in a letter to Trump. Share

What is known about the US position towards Turkey?

According to the publication's journalists, US-mediated ceasefire talks between Syrian Kurds and Turkish-backed rebels in Ain al-Arab have failed.

The journalists also emphasized that during his first presidential term, Trump partially withdrew American troops from northeastern Syria, which paved the way for a large-scale Turkish invasion.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians were killed and displaced. The Republican administration later helped broker a ceasefire.