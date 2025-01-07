Turkey may start a war against Israel

Official Tel Aviv has received a report from experts warning of the risk of war from Turkey. According to experts, Ankara is much more dangerous for Israel than Iran.

Israel must be prepared for any actions by Turkey

The expert report states that Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's intentions to take control of former territories of the Ottoman Empire could lead to increased tensions with Israel and even the start of war.

Analysts also urge Tel Aviv not to ignore the risk that Turkey will significantly strengthen its influence in Syria.

Against this backdrop, there has been a call to increase Israel's defense budget by another 15 billion shekels ($4 billion) over the next 5 years to prepare the IDF for potential challenges.

The report's authors urge the country's authorities to focus on strengthening defense capabilities, for example:

buy even more fighter jets, tanker aircraft, drones and satellites to enhance Israel's long-range strike capabilities;

improve and expand the air defense system;

to build a strong security barrier along the Jordan River Valley.

What is important to know about Turkey's relations with Israel

After Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 and the start of the IDF invasion of Gaza in response, relations between official Ankara and Tel Aviv deteriorated sharply.

They were problematic before, but in the Hamas confrontation with Israel, Recep Tayyip Erdogan took an openly pro-Hamas position.

For example, the Turkish leader has publicly accused Israel of genocide against Palestinians several times and compared the Israeli government to the Nazis.

Moreover, the Turkish president called Hamas terrorists "resistance fighters."

In July 2024, Erdogan even allowed a Turkish invasion of Israel.