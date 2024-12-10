On the night of December 10, missile ships of the Israeli Navy attacked the Syrian military fleet as part of a large-scale operation aimed at eliminating strategic threats to the country.

Israel continues its operation against terrorists in Syria

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Israel, Israel Katz, made a statement in this regard during his visit to the naval base in Haifa.

According to him, IDF forces are already entrenched in the buffer zone between Syria and the Golan Heights.

In addition, Israel Katz recalled the importance of creating a "sterile defense zone" in southern Syria.

According to the minister, it will provide an opportunity to prevent terrorist threats, while avoiding a permanent Israeli presence in the region.

What is important to understand is that the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, against the background of recent events, called on Israel to stop striking the country, which is getting back on its feet after the rule of the Assad regime.

Anonymous sources of journalists claim that the Israeli military has advanced deep into the territory of Syria, IDF tanks have been spotted 25 kilometers from the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Russia has lost one of its spheres of influence

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Counter-Disinformation Center at the NSDC, draws attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has lost a key area of influence in the Middle East after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, including logistics bases.

He also suggested that the key reason for the collapse of the Russian Federation in Syria was the destruction of the "Wagner" PPC together with its excavator Yevgeny Prigozhin.

What is important to understand is that Prigozhin spent years building a system of Russian influence in the Middle East and Africa. Syria was a key point through the bases of the Russian Federation and the exit of the fleet to the Mediterranean Sea.

According to Kovalenko, against this background, Putin's influence in Africa will also weaken. Currently, the dictator is doing everything possible to shift the blame for the loss of Syria to Iran.