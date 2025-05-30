Turkey has voiced a proposal for a meeting between Zelensky, Putin and Trump
Official Ankara proposes holding a meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the near future to agree on ending Russia's war against Ukraine as soon as possible.

Points of attention

  • Putin has set conditions for the summit, indicating that a meeting with Zelensky, Trump, and Erdogan may be considered based on the outcome of negotiations with Kyiv.
  • Progress in the peace process is contingent upon all parties remaining committed to the negotiating table, as emphasized by the Turkish diplomat.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made a statement on this matter during his visit to Kyiv.

According to the latter, negotiations involving the presidents of Ukraine, the United States, and Turkey, as well as the Russian dictator, could take place after potential second talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul.

That is, official Ankara proposes to organize them after June 2, 2025.

We sincerely believe that the first and second direct talks in Istanbul can be concluded with a meeting between Mr. Trump, Mr. Putin, and Mr. Zelensky under the leadership of Mr. Erdogan.

Hakan Fidan

Hakan Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister

According to the Turkish diplomat, progress is certainly possible if all participants in the peace process remain at the negotiating table.

What is important to understand is that a few days ago, Hakan Fidan held talks with Putin and his henchmen on this issue.

Official Moscow has made it clear that the Russian dictator will consider a summit with Zelensky, Trump, and Erdogan only if negotiations with Kyiv yield results.

