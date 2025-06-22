Iran responds to US attack for the first time
Category
World
Publication date

Iran responds to US attack for the first time

Iran threatens US with retaliation
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi publicly stated that his country "reserves all possible options for defense" after the powerful US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Points of attention

  • Iran reserves all possible options for defense to protect its sovereignty, interests, and people, in accordance with international law.
  • US President warns Iran against retaliation, escalating tensions between the two countries.

Iran threatens US with retaliation

On the night of June 22, United States aircraft attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran.

The country's Foreign Minister was the first to react to this attack, referring to the UN Charter.

According to the latter, official Tehran reserves "all possible options for defense."

In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions granting the right to legitimate self-defense, Iran reserves all possible options to protect its sovereignty, interests, and people.

Abbas Aragchi

Abbas Aragchi

Iranian Foreign Minister

In addition, in his new statement, the head of Iranian diplomacy accused the United States of violating the UN Charter, international law, and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"The events of this morning are outrageous and will have lasting consequences. Every member of the UN should be deeply concerned about this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior," Aragchi added.

It is also worth noting that US President Donald Trump warned Iran against "any retaliation."

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel attacked Iran's largest nuclear center
The war in the Middle East continues to escalate
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale US attack on Iran — what is known so far
Donald Trump
Trump ordered an attack on Iran

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?