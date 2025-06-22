Iran responds to US attack for the first time

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi publicly stated that his country "reserves all possible options for defense" after the powerful US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
- Iran reserves all possible options for defense to protect its sovereignty, interests, and people, in accordance with international law.
- US President warns Iran against retaliation, escalating tensions between the two countries.
Iran threatens US with retaliation
On the night of June 22, United States aircraft attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran.
The country's Foreign Minister was the first to react to this attack, referring to the UN Charter.
According to the latter, official Tehran reserves "all possible options for defense."
In addition, in his new statement, the head of Iranian diplomacy accused the United States of violating the UN Charter, international law, and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
It is also worth noting that US President Donald Trump warned Iran against "any retaliation."
