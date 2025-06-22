Iran responds to US attack for the first time

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi publicly stated that his country "reserves all possible options for defense" after the powerful US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Iran threatens US with retaliation

On the night of June 22, United States aircraft attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran.

The country's Foreign Minister was the first to react to this attack, referring to the UN Charter.

According to the latter, official Tehran reserves "all possible options for defense."

In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions granting the right to legitimate self-defense, Iran reserves all possible options to protect its sovereignty, interests, and people. Abbas Aragchi Iranian Foreign Minister

In addition, in his new statement, the head of Iranian diplomacy accused the United States of violating the UN Charter, international law, and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"The events of this morning are outrageous and will have lasting consequences. Every member of the UN should be deeply concerned about this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior," Aragchi added. Share

It is also worth noting that US President Donald Trump warned Iran against "any retaliation."