Kremlin panics over US attack on Iran
Category
Politics
Publication date

Kremlin panics over US attack on Iran

How the Kremlin responded to the US strikes
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of June 22, the US Air Force launched a devastating attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, including the most protected of them, Fordow. The latest events in the Middle East have finally been responded to by the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • Putin's team warns of a dangerous escalation that threatens regional and global security, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the global non-proliferation regime.
  • The attacks on Iran have raised significant concerns about the implications for global security and the stability of the Middle East region, which is already facing multiple crises.

How the Kremlin responded to the US strikes

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was the first to make a statement on this matter.

Russian diplomats called US leader Donald Trump's order to attack Iran "irresponsible":

The irresponsible decision to bomb the territory of a sovereign state, no matter what arguments it uses, grossly violates international law, the UN Charter, and UN Security Council resolutions, which previously unequivocally qualified such actions as unacceptable. It is of particular concern that the strikes were carried out by a country that is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.

Putin's team claims that Trump's actions have started "a dangerous escalation that threatens to further undermine regional and global security."

According to Russian diplomats, the risk of a large-scale escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, "already engulfed in a multitude of crises, has increased significantly."

Of particular concern is the damage caused by the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities to the global non-proliferation regime based on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). The strikes on Iran have caused enormous damage to the authority of the NPT and the IAEA verification and monitoring system based on it, Putin's team laments.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale US attack on Iran — what is known so far
Donald Trump
Trump ordered an attack on Iran
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Iran responds to US attack for the first time
Iran threatens US with retaliation
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US Senate makes urgent appeal to Trump after strikes on Iran
Democrats don't understand what's happening

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?