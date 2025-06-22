On the night of June 22, the US Air Force launched a devastating attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, including the most protected of them, Fordow. The latest events in the Middle East have finally been responded to by the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Putin's team warns of a dangerous escalation that threatens regional and global security, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the global non-proliferation regime.
- The attacks on Iran have raised significant concerns about the implications for global security and the stability of the Middle East region, which is already facing multiple crises.
How the Kremlin responded to the US strikes
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was the first to make a statement on this matter.
Russian diplomats called US leader Donald Trump's order to attack Iran "irresponsible":
Putin's team claims that Trump's actions have started "a dangerous escalation that threatens to further undermine regional and global security."
According to Russian diplomats, the risk of a large-scale escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, "already engulfed in a multitude of crises, has increased significantly."
