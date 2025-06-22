Kremlin panics over US attack on Iran

On the night of June 22, the US Air Force launched a devastating attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, including the most protected of them, Fordow. The latest events in the Middle East have finally been responded to by the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

How the Kremlin responded to the US strikes

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was the first to make a statement on this matter.

Russian diplomats called US leader Donald Trump's order to attack Iran "irresponsible":

The irresponsible decision to bomb the territory of a sovereign state, no matter what arguments it uses, grossly violates international law, the UN Charter, and UN Security Council resolutions, which previously unequivocally qualified such actions as unacceptable. It is of particular concern that the strikes were carried out by a country that is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in an official statement. Share

Putin's team claims that Trump's actions have started "a dangerous escalation that threatens to further undermine regional and global security."

According to Russian diplomats, the risk of a large-scale escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, "already engulfed in a multitude of crises, has increased significantly."