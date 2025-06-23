Trump is confident in destroying Iran's nuclear facilities — Netanyahu has doubts

President Donald Trump insists that the US destroyed all nuclear facilities in Iran as part of its attack.
Points of attention
- President Trump insists that the US has successfully destroyed all nuclear facilities in Iran, emphasizing monumental damage and the use of strategic strikes.
- Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu raises doubts about the complete destruction of Iran's nuclear facilities and highlights the importance of analyzing the situation to ensure no future threats.
- Netanyahu mentions 'interesting intelligence' on the location of enriched uranium stockpiles, indicating ongoing surveillance and concerns over Iran's nuclear program.
Destroying Iran's nuclear facilities: what Trump and Netanyahu say
Trump wrote a post about this on the social network Truth Social.
He said the roof of one of the structures, which was cut into the rock, was below ground level. But the most damage, Trump claims, was done underground.
The white structure is shown, cut deep into the rock, even its roof is well below ground level, and is completely protected from the flames. The most damage was done well below ground level. In the bull's eye.
The United States has caused significant damage to Iran's Fordow nuclear facility in strikes, but the extent of the damage is yet to be determined, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
The head of government also reported that the US operation was not accompanied by any political conditions.
In response to CNN's question about the location of the 400 kilograms of enriched uranium stockpile, Netanyahu said that Israel has "interesting intelligence" about its possible location.
We are closely monitoring this. I can say that this is an important component of the nuclear program. Not the only one and not enough, but important. And we have interesting intelligence on this… Sorry, I can’t share it with you.
As a reminder, on the night of June 13, the Israeli Air Force began attacking Iran's nuclear and military facilities. In addition, the IDF eliminated several dozen top Russian commanders. Since then, the two countries have been exchanging blows.
On the night of June 22, it became known that American forces had struck Iranian nuclear program facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow.
