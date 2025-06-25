According to Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump discussed ending Russia's war against Ukraine with NATO leaders. Importantly, this happened "behind closed doors" at a summit in The Hague.
Points of attention
- Trump's participation in a closed meeting with NATO leaders focusing on the situation in Ukraine was seen as a positive sign of US involvement in the region.
- The comments made by Trump regarding the situation in Ukraine indicate a growing interest and potential action to address the conflict.
Trump made it clear that he is determined
As insiders note, the head of the White House will not abandon attempts to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Anonymous sources claim that Trump showed a "clear lack of enthusiasm" about meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Despite this, he still decided to hold talks with him on the sidelines of the NATO summit and later called the Ukrainian president "very nice."
However, the day before, the head of the White House took part in a closed meeting with the leaders of other NATO countries.
Their focus was also on the war of aggression waged by the Russian Federation.
On the sidelines, Trump said that something needs to be done about Ukraine because the situation there is "completely out of control."
