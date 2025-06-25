The Dutch Ministry of Defense has officially confirmed that its navy intercepted and escorted several Russian ships in the North Sea. It is important to understand that all of these events took place a week before the NATO summit in The Hague.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that there have been a total of three recorded cases of Russian warships in the North Sea.

They had to be escorted out of it.

Thus, it is indicated that on June 24, the Dutch ship Zr. Ms. Van Amstel escorted a Kilo II-class submarine from the North Sea, and the Van Amstel ship escorted a Russian Steregushchy-class corvette.

Moreover, on June 20, the Russian frigate "Admiral Grigorovich" of the same class was escorted from Dutch waters.

Russian ships are often spotted in the North Sea, outside territorial waters, including near important infrastructure, such as undersea cables.

What is important to understand is that those countries that have access to the sea, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, announced increased monitoring measures.