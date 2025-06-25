Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump for the first time

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy described his conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit in The Hague. According to the Ukrainian leader, it was a “good meeting.”

What Zelensky and Trump talked about

As the head of state noted, first of all, he congratulated the American leader on the successful operation in the Middle East.

Zelensky draws attention to the fact that US actions have weakened not only Iran's nuclear program, but also the production of drones.

We discussed with the President the protection of our people, primarily the purchase of American air defense systems to cover our cities, our people, churches, and infrastructure. Ukraine is ready to buy this equipment and support American weapons manufacturers. Europe can help. We also talked about the possible co-production of drones. We can strengthen each other. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state told Donald Trump about the technical team meetings in Istanbul and the exchanges of prisoners and dead.

Russia handed over the bodies of its own dead to us. Now, experts are conducting examinations in Kyiv to find their relatives. Share

Zelensky and Trump also focused on the situation at the front.

According to the Ukrainian leader, there is no question of dictator Putin's victory at the moment.