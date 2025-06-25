Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump for the first time

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy described his conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit in The Hague. According to the Ukrainian leader, it was a “good meeting.”
Points of attention
- The conversation highlighted the situation at the front, with Zelenskyy emphasizing that there is no question of Putin's victory at the moment.
- The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump focused on strategic discussions to enhance cooperation and support between Ukraine and the United States.
What Zelensky and Trump talked about
As the head of state noted, first of all, he congratulated the American leader on the successful operation in the Middle East.
Zelensky draws attention to the fact that US actions have weakened not only Iran's nuclear program, but also the production of drones.
In addition, the head of state told Donald Trump about the technical team meetings in Istanbul and the exchanges of prisoners and dead.
Zelensky and Trump also focused on the situation at the front.
According to the Ukrainian leader, there is no question of dictator Putin's victory at the moment.
