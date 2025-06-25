The US and Hungary will help the AFU, despite the position of Trump and Orban
The US and Hungary will help the AFU, despite the position of Trump and Orban

NATO
Trump and Orban supported NATO's position on Ukraine
NATO members, including the United States and Hungary, have agreed that helping Ukraine fight Russia will be part of their contribution to Euro-Atlantic security. The decision was made despite the pro-Russian stances of US President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the issue.

Points of attention

  • This move signals a shift in the approach of the US and Hungary towards Russia, showcasing a unified front within the Alliance to counter threats posed by the Kremlin.
  • The support for Ukraine reflects NATO's acknowledgment of the critical role the country plays in enhancing Euro-Atlantic security and underscores the collective commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Trump and Orban supported NATO's position on Ukraine

It is worth noting that the main point around which the summit decision was formed is the increase in allies' defense spending to 5% of GDP.

Against this background, the Alliance countries agreed that assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be counted as part of defense spending.

What is important to understand is that this important decision for Ukraine was made by consensus, which means that it was supported by all member states, including the USA and Hungary.

As is known, the latter are increasingly leaning more towards Russia than towards Ukraine.

"Allies reaffirm their unwavering sovereign commitment to support Ukraine, whose security is a contribution to our own security, and to this end will include their direct contributions to Ukraine's defense and contributions to its defense industry in the calculation of their own defense spending," the final statement said.

