NATO members, including the United States and Hungary, have agreed that helping Ukraine fight Russia will be part of their contribution to Euro-Atlantic security. The decision was made despite the pro-Russian stances of US President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the issue.

Trump and Orban supported NATO's position on Ukraine

It is worth noting that the main point around which the summit decision was formed is the increase in allies' defense spending to 5% of GDP.

Against this background, the Alliance countries agreed that assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be counted as part of defense spending.

What is important to understand is that this important decision for Ukraine was made by consensus, which means that it was supported by all member states, including the USA and Hungary.

As is known, the latter are increasingly leaning more towards Russia than towards Ukraine.