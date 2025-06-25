NATO members agree to spend 5% of GDP on defense
NATO member states have agreed that the commitment to spend 5% of GDP on defense will consist of two categories of defense investment, according to a summit declaration.

Points of attention

  • Assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces will now be considered part of defense spending by NATO member states.
  • The decision at the NATO summit in The Hague confirms Russia's status as a common threat to the Alliance with the support of American leader Donald Trump.

What is important to understand is that the 5% commitment will include two main categories of defense investment:

  • at least 3.5% of GDP annually to finance basic defense needs;

  • up to 1.5% of GDP for projects such as protecting critical infrastructure, defending networks, ensuring civil preparedness and resilience, stimulating innovation, and strengthening the defense industrial base.

In addition, it is emphasized that the trajectory and balance of spending under this plan will be reviewed in 4 years.

All of this will take place taking into account the strategic environment and updated defense capability goals.

NATO member states, including the United States and Hungary, have also agreed that assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be counted as part of defense spending.

It is also worth noting that the decision of the NATO summit, adopted in The Hague with the support of American leader Donald Trump, confirms Russia's status as a common threat to the entire Alliance.

