Former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has declared that the European Union is no longer an economic partner but has become an enemy of Russia. He has therefore questioned even the very idea of Ukraine joining the EU.
Points of attention
- Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev argues that the European Union has evolved into an enemy of Russia, voicing concerns over Ukraine's potential EU membership.
- Medvedev warns of a shift in the EU's ideology towards Russophobia and militarization, posing a threat to Moscow's security interests.
- The Kremlin's previously neutral stance on Ukraine's EU integration has drastically shifted, with Medvedev emphasizing the dangers that Ukraine's EU accession could pose to Russia.
Medvedev is hysterical about Ukraine's EU accession
As stated in Medvedev's next Telegram post, he considers Brussels a "real enemy," and called the EU in its current form "no less of a threat than NATO."
The odious politician noted that the bloc, "stuck with weapons," is gradually transforming into a military bloc with a clear anti-Russian position.
Previously, the Kremlin avoided harsh criticism of Kyiv's European integration aspirations. Vladimir Putin himself stated in 2022 that he had no objections to Ukraine joining the EU.
However, now the rhetoric has changed dramatically: Moscow openly declares that Ukraine's membership in the EU is a danger to Russia.
"Thus, the so-called idea of Ukraine in the EU is a danger to our country," Medvedev wrote hysterically.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-