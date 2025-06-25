Medvedev hysterically called Ukraine's accession to the "hostile" EU a danger to Russia
Medvedev hysterically called Ukraine's accession to the "hostile" EU a danger to Russia

Medvedev
Source:  online.ua

Former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has declared that the European Union is no longer an economic partner but has become an enemy of Russia. He has therefore questioned even the very idea of Ukraine joining the EU.

Points of attention

  • Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev argues that the European Union has evolved into an enemy of Russia, voicing concerns over Ukraine's potential EU membership.
  • Medvedev warns of a shift in the EU's ideology towards Russophobia and militarization, posing a threat to Moscow's security interests.
  • The Kremlin's previously neutral stance on Ukraine's EU integration has drastically shifted, with Medvedev emphasizing the dangers that Ukraine's EU accession could pose to Russia.

Medvedev is hysterical about Ukraine's EU accession

As stated in Medvedev's next Telegram post, he considers Brussels a "real enemy," and called the EU in its current form "no less of a threat than NATO."

The odious politician noted that the bloc, "stuck with weapons," is gradually transforming into a military bloc with a clear anti-Russian position.

Now its main ideology is a beastly Russophobia, generated by the imaginary "Russian threat", which they themselves have pumped up to solve their petty problems. Slowly but surely, the European Union is turning into a self-sufficient military bloc, which should gradually begin to compete with NATO, especially in the period of Trumpism. The Brussels cockroaches and the short-sighted leaders of the EU countries are proclaiming their own defense strategy, declaring the entry into the "era of rearmament".

Previously, the Kremlin avoided harsh criticism of Kyiv's European integration aspirations. Vladimir Putin himself stated in 2022 that he had no objections to Ukraine joining the EU.

However, now the rhetoric has changed dramatically: Moscow openly declares that Ukraine's membership in the EU is a danger to Russia.

"Thus, the so-called idea of Ukraine in the EU is a danger to our country," Medvedev wrote hysterically.

