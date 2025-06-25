Former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has declared that the European Union is no longer an economic partner but has become an enemy of Russia. He has therefore questioned even the very idea of Ukraine joining the EU.

Medvedev is hysterical about Ukraine's EU accession

As stated in Medvedev's next Telegram post, he considers Brussels a "real enemy," and called the EU in its current form "no less of a threat than NATO."

The odious politician noted that the bloc, "stuck with weapons," is gradually transforming into a military bloc with a clear anti-Russian position.

Now its main ideology is a beastly Russophobia, generated by the imaginary "Russian threat", which they themselves have pumped up to solve their petty problems. Slowly but surely, the European Union is turning into a self-sufficient military bloc, which should gradually begin to compete with NATO, especially in the period of Trumpism. The Brussels cockroaches and the short-sighted leaders of the EU countries are proclaiming their own defense strategy, declaring the entry into the "era of rearmament". Share

Previously, the Kremlin avoided harsh criticism of Kyiv's European integration aspirations. Vladimir Putin himself stated in 2022 that he had no objections to Ukraine joining the EU.

However, now the rhetoric has changed dramatically: Moscow openly declares that Ukraine's membership in the EU is a danger to Russia.