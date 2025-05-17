Medvedev cynically scares the world with the terrible stage of the war

Former Russian President and now Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, through whom the Kremlin voices its most emotional threats against Ukraine and its allies, has released new "messages" to the world.
Points of attention
- Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, is raising concerns by signaling the possibility of a more horrific phase of the war with the introduction of new weapons and participants.
- Medvedev's message emphasizes that negotiations failures will not bring about an end to hostilities, intensifying the fear of a new war outbreak.
Medvedev is scaring the world with a new war
Another threat appeared on his English-language page on the X network on May 17.
Medvedev, in particular, does not like the fact that Russia is receiving ultimatums during negotiations.
All enemies of Russia that issue negotiating ultimatums should remember a simple thing: peace negotiations alone do not always lead to the end of hostilities.— Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) May 17, 2025
Unsuccessful negotiations can lead to the onset of a more terrible stage of the war with new weapons and participants.
According to the Russian ex-president and, according to analysts, one of the most likely candidates to succeed Putin, "unsuccessful negotiations could lead to the beginning of a more terrible stage of the war with new weapons and participants."
