Trump praised Zelensky and made him a promise regarding Putin
Trump commented on his conversation with Zelensky
Source:  Public

US President Donald Trump has made his first statement since talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in The Hague. The US president made it clear that he was pleased with the meeting and would not give up on trying to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

  • Trump emphasizes the complexity of the situation involving Russia, Ukraine, and Putin, indicating a desire to work towards resolution and peace in the region.
  • The US president's promise to address the conflict in Ukraine and potential assistance for Ukraine's defense reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts and strategic engagements in the region.

The US President decided to hold a press conference following his meetings on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in particular with Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Trump, he did not discuss the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine with his Ukrainian counterpart:

I just wanted to know how he was doing. He was really nice, actually. You know, we had some tough times. I think he would like it to be over… I’m going to talk to Vladimir Putin. Let’s see if we can get this over with.

As the American leader noted, his words about ending the war in Ukraine in 24 hours were sarcastic.

Putin is a more complicated person, I also had problems with Zelensky. This is the most complicated war… We will see if the US will provide money for Ukraine's defense. You know, Putin has to stop the war.

Trump also added that Kyiv wants to get Patriot missiles.

"We'll see, we really need them too. I see that you're upset, and I want us to be able to provide them to you," the US president replied to a BBC Ukraine correspondent whose husband is fighting at the front.

