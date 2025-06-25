Trump praised Zelensky and made him a promise regarding Putin

US President Donald Trump has made his first statement since talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in The Hague. The US president made it clear that he was pleased with the meeting and would not give up on trying to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Trump emphasizes the complexity of the situation involving Russia, Ukraine, and Putin, indicating a desire to work towards resolution and peace in the region.
- The US president's promise to address the conflict in Ukraine and potential assistance for Ukraine's defense reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts and strategic engagements in the region.
Trump commented on his conversation with Zelensky
The US President decided to hold a press conference following his meetings on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in particular with Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to Trump, he did not discuss the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine with his Ukrainian counterpart:
As the American leader noted, his words about ending the war in Ukraine in 24 hours were sarcastic.
Trump also added that Kyiv wants to get Patriot missiles.
