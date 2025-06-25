Trump praised Zelensky and made him a promise regarding Putin

US President Donald Trump has made his first statement since talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in The Hague. The US president made it clear that he was pleased with the meeting and would not give up on trying to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump commented on his conversation with Zelensky

The US President decided to hold a press conference following his meetings on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in particular with Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Trump, he did not discuss the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine with his Ukrainian counterpart:

I just wanted to know how he was doing. He was really nice, actually. You know, we had some tough times. I think he would like it to be over… I’m going to talk to Vladimir Putin. Let’s see if we can get this over with. Donald Trump President of the United States

As the American leader noted, his words about ending the war in Ukraine in 24 hours were sarcastic.

Putin is a more complicated person, I also had problems with Zelensky. This is the most complicated war… We will see if the US will provide money for Ukraine's defense. You know, Putin has to stop the war. Share

Trump also added that Kyiv wants to get Patriot missiles.