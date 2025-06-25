Zelenskyy made his first statement after talks with Trump

On June 25, in The Hague, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, talks between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump took place. They began at around 4:00 p.m. and lasted 50 minutes.
Points of attention
- The meeting was seen positively by NATO allies, showing US President's interest in addressing the situation in Ukraine.
- Details of the meeting are expected to be revealed by Zelenskyy, while Trump has not yet commented on the negotiations.
What is known about the meeting between Zelensky and Trump?
According to the Ukrainian leader, it was a long and meaningful meeting with US President Donald Trump.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed that they discussed all the really important issues.
As the head of state noted, he will reveal all the details of this meeting later.
It is worth noting that Donald Trump himself has not yet commented on his negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky.
Despite this, during a closed meeting with leaders of NATO member states, Trump stated that he believes that "the situation in Ukraine is completely out of control and something needs to be done about it."
Allies took this statement as a positive sign, as well as the US President's interest in addressing this issue.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-