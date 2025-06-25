Trump is angry with the leading US media — what is the reason

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized CNN and the New York Times for reporting that Iran's nuclear facilities were not destroyed after US strikes.

Trump lashes out at mainstream US media over Iran

Trump published a post about this on Truth Social.

Fake news CNN and the loser New York Times have teamed up to denigrate one of the most successful military strikes in history. Iran's nuclear facilities have been completely destroyed. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the American president, both the New York Times and CNN are under severe criticism from the public.

Trump's post

CNN and the New York Times reported that US strikes on Iranian facilities did not completely destroy Tehran's nuclear program.

CNN, citing US intelligence, notes that US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites did not destroy the main components of the nuclear program. However, the US president has previously repeatedly stated that the nuclear program has been destroyed. Share

However, sources emphasize that Tehran continues to maintain stocks of enriched uranium, and most centrifuges have not suffered serious damage. According to estimates, the effect of the strikes can be equated to a delay of several months in the development of the program.

The White House reacted sharply to these findings. Administration press secretary Caroline Leavitt called this assessment false and emphasized that it was "top secret" but nevertheless got into the media through a leak by an anonymous source. According to her, the purpose of the leak is an attempt to undermine the reputation of President Trump and the US military.

Recall that on the night of June 22, the US military attacked three major nuclear facilities in Iran — in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.