Trump is angry with the leading US media — what is the reason

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized CNN and the New York Times for reporting that Iran's nuclear facilities were not destroyed after US strikes.
Trump lashes out at mainstream US media over Iran
Trump published a post about this on Truth Social.
According to the American president, both the New York Times and CNN are under severe criticism from the public.
CNN and the New York Times reported that US strikes on Iranian facilities did not completely destroy Tehran's nuclear program.
However, sources emphasize that Tehran continues to maintain stocks of enriched uranium, and most centrifuges have not suffered serious damage. According to estimates, the effect of the strikes can be equated to a delay of several months in the development of the program.
The White House reacted sharply to these findings. Administration press secretary Caroline Leavitt called this assessment false and emphasized that it was "top secret" but nevertheless got into the media through a leak by an anonymous source. According to her, the purpose of the leak is an attempt to undermine the reputation of President Trump and the US military.
Recall that on the night of June 22, the US military attacked three major nuclear facilities in Iran — in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.
