Trump announces "progress" in Ukraine-Russia talks

According to US leader Donald Trump, official Kyiv and Moscow are making "little progress" on the peace process.
Points of attention
- Implications of Iran's response and potential consequences are yet to be clarified by the American leader.
- The announcement raises questions on possible US involvement in Israel's operation and echoes Trump's previous involvement in peace efforts between India and Pakistan.
Trump assessed the progress of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations
Despite such a loud statement, the head of the White House has still not explained what exactly he sees as this "minor progress."
The American leader also did not say whether his team was involved in organizing new rounds of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.
In addition, Donald Trump has given Iran a deadline of a maximum of 2 weeks regarding the nuclear deal.
However, the American leader did not explain what the consequences would be for Iran if it did not meet the deadline.
It is also unknown whether the US will join Israel's operation.
In addition, Trump once again recalled his help in achieving peace between India and Pakistan.
