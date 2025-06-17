Trump gave reasons for his reluctance to impose tough sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump said he is postponing the introduction of new sanctions against Russia, allegedly because he is waiting for a possible agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump delays imposing “hellish” sanctions against Russia, citing the need for a potential agreement to end the war in Ukraine for maximum effect.
- The high cost of sanctions and the importance of a strategic approach towards Russia's actions are key factors influencing Trump's decision.
- Insights into the European Commission's 18th package of sanctions against Russia, including measures targeting energy, banking sectors, and the Nord Stream project.
Trump does not want to impose "hellish" sanctions against Russia
Trump told reporters at the G7 summit in Canada.
When asked by a journalist whether the US supports Europe's call for new sanctions, Trump replied:
Europe is talking about it, but hasn't done anything yet. Let's see if they will do it.
When asked why the United States is not imposing sanctions on its own now, he said:
He also added that sanctions are costing the United States dearly.
And don't forget, sanctions cost us a lot of money. When I impose sanctions on a country, it costs the United States a lot of money, huge amounts of money. It's not easy to sign a document. It's about billions and billions of dollars. Sanctions are not that easy. It's not a one-way street.
Recall that in June 2025, the European Commission presented the 18th package of sanctions, which provides for new restrictions against the energy and banking sectors of the Russian Federation. The sanctions also cover transactions related to the Nord Stream project.
Ban on all transactions related to Nord Stream 1 and 2: no EU operator will be able to carry out direct or indirect transactions through these pipelines.
Price limit on petroleum products: reduced from $60 to $45 per barrel to make it harder for Russia to generate revenue.
Expansion of sanctions against the "shadow fleet": 77 more tankers that transported oil illegally have been added to the list.
A ban on the import of petroleum products made from Russian oil to avoid circumvention of sanctions "through third countries."
Transformation of SWIFT restrictions into a complete ban on transactions: addressed to 22 Russian banks and operators from third countries that help circumvent sanctions.
Sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF): together with its subsidiaries.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-