Trump gave reasons for his reluctance to impose tough sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump said he is postponing the introduction of new sanctions against Russia, allegedly because he is waiting for a possible agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump does not want to impose "hellish" sanctions against Russia

Trump told reporters at the G7 summit in Canada.

I'm waiting to see if the deal is signed. Donald Trump President of the United States

When asked by a journalist whether the US supports Europe's call for new sanctions, Trump replied:

Europe is talking about it, but hasn't done anything yet. Let's see if they will do it.

When asked why the United States is not imposing sanctions on its own now, he said:

Because I'm waiting to see if a deal is made. Share

He also added that sanctions are costing the United States dearly.

And don't forget, sanctions cost us a lot of money. When I impose sanctions on a country, it costs the United States a lot of money, huge amounts of money. It's not easy to sign a document. It's about billions and billions of dollars. Sanctions are not that easy. It's not a one-way street.

Recall that in June 2025, the European Commission presented the 18th package of sanctions, which provides for new restrictions against the energy and banking sectors of the Russian Federation. The sanctions also cover transactions related to the Nord Stream project.