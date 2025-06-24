Trump began threatening Israel after ceasefire violation
Trump began threatening Israel after ceasefire violation

Trump is outraged by the actions of Israel and Iran
Source:  Reuters

US leader Donald Trump has publicly lashed out at official Tel Aviv, which violated the ceasefire with Iran immediately after it was announced. Tehran, which continues to launch attacks on Israel, has also come under a barrage of criticism and threats.

Points of attention

  • The timing of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, as announced by Trump, raises questions about the effectiveness and coordination of peace efforts.
  • The continuing hostilities between Israel and Iran underscore the challenges in maintaining peace in the region amidst shifting dynamics.

What is important to understand is that on June 23, the US president announced the achievement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran.

He also officially confirmed that the ceasefire was to take effect at around 7 a.m. on June 24 in Israel (7 a.m. Kyiv time).

Despite this, after Donald Trump made his statement public, the two countries continued to trade blows.

Tehran later claimed that the ceasefire agreement had taken effect at 7:30 a.m., and that it had launched a round of missile strikes on targets in Israel just minutes before that time.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Donald Trump made a new loud statement:

Israel. Don't drop those bombs. If you do, it will be a serious violation. Bring your pilots home, now!

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The American leader complained that both Israel and Iran had violated the ceasefire.

Trump made it clear that he was "unhappy" with both countries, but especially with Israel.

