Putin was afraid to go to the summit in Brazil — the reason is known

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has decided not to travel to the BRICS summit in Brazil in July 2025. He canceled the trip due to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Putin fears arrest

Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, commented on this matter.

The latter officially confirmed that Vladimir Putin will participate in the BRICS summit events in Brazil "via video link."

"This is due to certain difficulties in the context of the ICC's requirements. You know, it is in this context that the Brazilian government could not take a clear position that would allow our president to participate in this meeting," Ushakov said. Share

He also added that Russia will be represented in Brazil by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

As previously mentioned, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin in 2023, charging him with a war crime — the abduction of tens of thousands of children from Ukraine.

Despite the fact that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC, the dictator must still assess the risks, as he could be arrested if he travels to a country that has signed the Rome Statute of the ICC.