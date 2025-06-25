Putin was afraid to go to the summit in Brazil — the reason is known

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has decided not to travel to the BRICS summit in Brazil in July 2025. He canceled the trip due to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC).
- Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Russia at the BRICS summit in Brazil in place of Putin, highlighting the diplomatic implications of Putin's absence.
- Putin's decision underscores the international legal challenges and risks he faces, demonstrating the impact of ICC's actions on global political figures.
Putin fears arrest
Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, commented on this matter.
The latter officially confirmed that Vladimir Putin will participate in the BRICS summit events in Brazil "via video link."
He also added that Russia will be represented in Brazil by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
As previously mentioned, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin in 2023, charging him with a war crime — the abduction of tens of thousands of children from Ukraine.
Despite the fact that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC, the dictator must still assess the risks, as he could be arrested if he travels to a country that has signed the Rome Statute of the ICC.
