"I was misled." Trump publicly rebuked Putin

US President Donald Trump says he still hopes to reach an agreement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but has hinted that the Kremlin's illegitimate leader has tricked him.

Trump is unhappy with Putin's actions

The head of the White House spoke about the Russian dictator's offer to help settle the dispute with Iran.

He called the other day and said, "Can I help you?" I said no. You can help me with Russia. Donald Trump President of the United States

In addition, the American leader suggested that Russia could attack other countries, not just Ukraine.

I think I was misled, I'm really surprised, I thought we had already decided it (on the ceasefire in Ukraine. — ed.). But he (Putin — ed.) called. And he said he was close to Iran, he would like to help us reach an agreement, and I said: "No, no, if you help me reach an agreement with you, with Russia, and I think we will do that too. Share

Against this backdrop, Trump once again reiterated that the Russian dictator must end the war against Ukraine.