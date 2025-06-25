US President Donald Trump says he still hopes to reach an agreement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but has hinted that the Kremlin's illegitimate leader has tricked him.
Points of attention
- The incident underscores the challenges of diplomatic relations between the US and Russia, illustrating the importance of transparency and trust in international negotiations.
- The public rebuke signifies a shift in Trump's perception of Putin and raises questions about the future of US-Russia relations amidst ongoing conflicts and tensions.
Trump is unhappy with Putin's actions
The head of the White House spoke about the Russian dictator's offer to help settle the dispute with Iran.
In addition, the American leader suggested that Russia could attack other countries, not just Ukraine.
Against this backdrop, Trump once again reiterated that the Russian dictator must end the war against Ukraine.
The head of the White House admitted that things with Putin turned out to be more complicated than he imagined.
