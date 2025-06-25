"I was misled." Trump publicly rebuked Putin
"I was misled." Trump publicly rebuked Putin

US President Donald Trump says he still hopes to reach an agreement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but has hinted that the Kremlin's illegitimate leader has tricked him.

  • The incident underscores the challenges of diplomatic relations between the US and Russia, illustrating the importance of transparency and trust in international negotiations.
  • The public rebuke signifies a shift in Trump's perception of Putin and raises questions about the future of US-Russia relations amidst ongoing conflicts and tensions.

The head of the White House spoke about the Russian dictator's offer to help settle the dispute with Iran.

He called the other day and said, "Can I help you?" I said no. You can help me with Russia.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

In addition, the American leader suggested that Russia could attack other countries, not just Ukraine.

I think I was misled, I'm really surprised, I thought we had already decided it (on the ceasefire in Ukraine. — ed.). But he (Putin — ed.) called. And he said he was close to Iran, he would like to help us reach an agreement, and I said: "No, no, if you help me reach an agreement with you, with Russia, and I think we will do that too.

Against this backdrop, Trump once again reiterated that the Russian dictator must end the war against Ukraine.

The head of the White House admitted that things with Putin turned out to be more complicated than he imagined.

