Former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Alliance's Rapid Reaction Forces and retired Major General Michel Yakovleff stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are more powerful than any NATO army. They are the ones who know what a real war is and how to act in its conditions.
Points of attention
- The retired Major General predicts that NATO's overall vision will evolve, benefitting from collaboration with the progressive and battle-tested Ukrainian army.
- He envisions a future where European forces, including those under European command, will enhance their skills and capabilities by aligning with the Ukrainian army.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have tremendous potential
Michel Yakovleff does not deny the fact that several countries are not very optimistic about Ukraine joining NATO.
However, according to him, when forces under European command appear in Ukraine, ready to wage war, improving their skills in contact with Ukrainians, the debate on this issue will be transformed.
A retired major general predicts that NATO's overall vision will change, regardless of Trump.
He also emphasized that NATO standards today are inferior to Ukrainian standards.
