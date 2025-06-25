"It is not from NATO." Major General Yakovleff named the strongest army
Ukraine
"It is not from NATO." Major General Yakovleff named the strongest army

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have tremendous potential
Source:  Ukrinform

Former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Alliance's Rapid Reaction Forces and retired Major General Michel Yakovleff stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are more powerful than any NATO army. They are the ones who know what a real war is and how to act in its conditions.

  • The retired Major General predicts that NATO's overall vision will evolve, benefitting from collaboration with the progressive and battle-tested Ukrainian army.
  • He envisions a future where European forces, including those under European command, will enhance their skills and capabilities by aligning with the Ukrainian army.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have tremendous potential

Michel Yakovleff does not deny the fact that several countries are not very optimistic about Ukraine joining NATO.

However, according to him, when forces under European command appear in Ukraine, ready to wage war, improving their skills in contact with Ukrainians, the debate on this issue will be transformed.

A retired major general predicts that NATO's overall vision will change, regardless of Trump.

… today the strongest army among NATO countries is not from NATO, the strongest army is the Ukrainian army. The most progressive, the only one that knows what war is. Therefore, in my opinion, we, Europeans, will be the beneficiaries of being in Ukraine. Because we will train with the Ukrainian army. You see, we will use drones at the same level as the Ukrainian army. We will learn targeting, we will improve, deal with logistics, learn to care for the wounded.

Michelle Yakovleff

Michelle Yakovleff

Former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Alliance's Rapid Reaction Force and retired Major General

He also emphasized that NATO standards today are inferior to Ukrainian standards.

