White House President Donald Trump has demanded that all NATO countries spend 5% of their GDP on defense. However, as the American leader noted, this requirement does not apply to the United States.

Trump continues to blackmail the Alliance

Media representatives asked the US president whether he still wants NATO countries to allocate 5% of GDP to defense.

Trump believes that this is how it should be, but this requirement should not apply to the States.

I don't think we should. But I think NATO countries should, absolutely. We've been supporting NATO for so many years. In many cases, I think we've paid almost 100% of all the costs. So I don't think we should, but NATO countries, yes, absolutely. Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that, amid recent events, Spain has publicly opposed the Alliance's plan to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP and defense-related spending to 1.5% of GDP.

According to Donald Trump, "NATO should deal with" the country.

The American leader once again complained that Spain had always allocated very little:

It's always been like that — they paid very little. Spain should pay the same as everyone else. Spain is known for its low payments. Share

Canada has also come under a barrage of criticism from Donald Trump.