White House President Donald Trump has demanded that all NATO countries spend 5% of their GDP on defense. However, as the American leader noted, this requirement does not apply to the United States.
Points of attention
- Trump's tough stance on NATO reveals ongoing tensions and challenges in the Alliance, emphasizing the need for countries to address defense funding disparities.
- The calls for increased defense spending from the American president underscore the complex dynamics and strains within NATO that require resolution.
Trump continues to blackmail the Alliance
Media representatives asked the US president whether he still wants NATO countries to allocate 5% of GDP to defense.
Trump believes that this is how it should be, but this requirement should not apply to the States.
What is important to understand is that, amid recent events, Spain has publicly opposed the Alliance's plan to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP and defense-related spending to 1.5% of GDP.
According to Donald Trump, "NATO should deal with" the country.
The American leader once again complained that Spain had always allocated very little:
Canada has also come under a barrage of criticism from Donald Trump.
