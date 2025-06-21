The head of the Italian Ministry of Defense, Guido Crosetto, has publicly called for a rethinking of the North Atlantic Alliance and its role in the world in light of recent events on the international stage.
Points of attention
- Crosetto expresses skepticism about Europe's current significance in global affairs, suggesting that the traditional roles and structures need to be reevaluated in light of the changing global order.
- The Italian Defense Minister's viewpoints shed light on the necessity for organizations like NATO to evolve and realign their objectives to effectively address contemporary security challenges.
What's wrong with the Alliance?
As Guido Crosetto believes, "NATO no longer makes sense to exist in this form," since the Atlantic region is no longer the center of world politics.
The Italian minister pointed out that once the States and Europe were the center, but now "there are everything else with which we need to establish relations."
In addition, the official was skeptical about Europe's role in the world, stating that "its time has passed, and I say this with sadness."
According to the official, the world has really changed, and this fact cannot be ignored.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-