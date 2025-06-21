The head of the Italian Ministry of Defense, Guido Crosetto, has publicly called for a rethinking of the North Atlantic Alliance and its role in the world in light of recent events on the international stage.

What's wrong with the Alliance?

As Guido Crosetto believes, "NATO no longer makes sense to exist in this form," since the Atlantic region is no longer the center of world politics.

The Italian minister pointed out that once the States and Europe were the center, but now "there are everything else with which we need to establish relations."

If NATO was created to ensure peace and mutual defense, or becomes an organization that takes on this task by engaging with the Global South, then it becomes something profoundly different, otherwise we will not achieve the goal of security within rules that apply to all. Guido Crosetto Minister of Defense of Italy

In addition, the official was skeptical about Europe's role in the world, stating that "its time has passed, and I say this with sadness."

According to the official, the world has really changed, and this fact cannot be ignored.