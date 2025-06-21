UN Security Council convenes urgent meeting on Ukraine

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on the situation in Ukraine amid the intensification of terror by the aggressor country Russia. UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jencha made a statement on this occasion. According to him, since the last meeting of the Security Council three weeks ago, the Russian army has been carrying out large-scale attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages.

What is known about the UN Security Council meeting?

Myroslav Jencha drew attention to the fact that the deadliest attack in 2025 was the attack on Kyiv on the night of June 16-17.

At least 28 civilians were killed and more than 130 were injured.

One cannot also ignore the fact that on the same day, the regions of Odesa, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv came under Russian attacks, where, according to reports, two more people were killed and dozens were injured.

The Director of Operations of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Edem Vosornu, drew the world's attention to the fact that the war affects the lives of millions of Ukrainians every day.

Against this backdrop, she publicly called on the UN Security Council:

protect civilians guarantee safe access to humanitarian aid to provide sustainable financial support.

In addition, during the meeting, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, cynically began to claim that the Russian "memorandum of settlement" with proposals for a ceasefire was the "best offer" for Kyiv.